Pot left on stove causes fire in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews battled an early morning fire that started in the kitchen of an apartment in Newport.

Newport Fire Department responded to the fire on 90 Girard Avenue at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Elder told ABC6 News that the fire started in the kitchen of Apartment 145 after a pot was left on the stove.

The fire spread to the dining area and parlor of the apartment.

Deputy Fire Chief Elder says the apartment suffered heavy smoke damage.

Residents were allowed back into the adjacent apartments, but Apartment 145 was completely destroyed, according to fire.

A female occupant was transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, Fire Chief Elder says the occupant initially refused treatment.

