Police reveal more about teen arrested for school shooting threats

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Police in Taunton revealed more about an outbreak of violence at the high school that has landed a student behind bars.

18-year-old Kane Jefferson is accused of attacking two resource officers and threatening to “shoot up” the school.

Taunton police told ABC6 News that Jefferson has an extensive juvenile record and after the recent school shooting in Florida, resource officers and staff at Taunton High School were taking no chances.

As schools across the country tighten up their security measures, officials in Taunton believe their handling of Jefferson ended with their best possible outcome.

“I look at it as text book perfect. Our school resource officers working with the administration towards one common goal: To keep the school safe. The combination between the school department and the resource officers turned out to be the perfect resolution for a potential problem yesterday,” said Lieutenant Paul Roderick from the Taunton Police Department.

Jefferson is a student at Taunton High School but according to a police report, he has been suspended since the first day of school for making racist and targeted threats.

Therefore, when Jefferson showed up to the high school unexpectedly on Monday, school resource officers took action.

“One of the officers escorting him to the security office and said they were going to frisk him. He refused. Made threats to both the resource officers and then threatened to shoot up the school with an AR-15,” said Lt. Roderick.

Jefferson was arrested and is facing several misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

Police have since searched Jefferson’s home but no weapons have been found.

Lt. Roderick says the school resource officers are a necessity in today’s world.

“Given that the way things are nowadays, it is unfortunate that you need police officers in the school system but it seems to be as important as having them on the street,” said Lt. Roderick.

Jefferson is due back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing and could also be required to complete a mental health evaluation before his release.

