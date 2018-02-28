Creating an Oscar cake

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The countdown is on to the Oscars, and what is an Oscar celebration without cake?

A Cranston baker has been asked once again to create this year’s masterpiece for Providence’s red carpet experience.

This year, Carina e Dolce says they really had to get their creative juices flowing.

The Disney film “Coco” is up for two Oscars this year: Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature Film.

Andrea Soave Nadeau, a cake designer at Carina e Dolce, has been creating cakes for Providence’s red carpet experience for years.

“Normally, it’s an anniversary, a specific actor,” said Nadeau. However, this year, Nadeau was asked to take the movie Coco and turn it into a cake.

“Of all the cakes, I have created for them, this is the most fun, most colorful,” said Nadeau.

Almost everything on the cake is edible.

“The bottom of the cake is going to be reminiscent of a festive dress, so it’s going to be all butter cream ruffles and it’s going to elevate the cake another 6 or 7 inches tall,” explained Nadeau.

Coco focuses around 12-year-old Miguel who ventures into the land of the dead. It became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico. But, Nadeau admits that she has not even seen it.

“I just searched the Internet and Google and Pinterest and put my own ideas together. I plan on seeing it tonight,” said Nadeau.

“I hope we can live up to the movie itself with what we create here,” said Nadeau.

Make sure to join ABC6 News on March 4th for our local Oscar Special: The Red Carpet Experience. We will be live from the Biltmore on our own red carpet. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018