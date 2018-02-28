Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles

By: Chloe Leshner

Dick's Sporting Goods is taking a stand in the gun control debate as a direct response to the Parkland, Florida shooting. The retailer will no longer sell assault style rifles.

The CEO says if the Parkland students can be brave enough to speak out about gun control, the retailer can take assault style weapons off their shelves. Local shoppers say it's a step in the right direction.

"They're thinking of the safety of people and especially children," says Cathy Paradise of Warwick.

"I think its fabulous. I think it's a great step forward in gun control I hope, I just want to keep our kids safe," adds Kristen Garant of Coventry.

The CEO says the decision was made in direct response to the shooting and that the suspect, Nikolas Cruz, even bought a shotgun from the retailer in November. It's not the weapon he used in the mass shooting, but it points out flaws in the system.

"When we looked at that, we said the systems that are in place across the board just aren't effective enough to keep us from selling someone a gun like that. And so we decided we wouldn't sell assault–style rifles any longer," says Ed Stack.

dick's made some changes in 2012 after Sandy Hook, removing assault style rifles from the main retail stores but still selling them at the hunting chain Field and Stream. They say this change is permanent.

A decision some say could have a big influence.

"Corporations have a huge responsibility as a society as a whole because what they sell influences the people that buy it," says Dana Zitnick.

Stack says they're expecting some backlash and that they hope congress will follow their lead and take action.

