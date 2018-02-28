Two Woonsocket students charged, ammunition found

By: Anthony Vega

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two teenage boys have been arrested after police say they had ammunition on school property earlier this month.

According to Woonsocket police, Hamlet Middle School was put on lockdown on February 16th when two 13-year-old boys were found with bullets on them in the first-floor boy’s bathroom.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Ryan told ABC6 News on February 16th that less than ten bullets were found by a custodian at approximately 1:40 p.m. that day.

One of the teenagers is being charged for Possession of Ammunition on School Grounds and Disorderly Conduct. The other, is being charged for Possession of Ammunition on School Grounds.

Investigators say there was no plot or threat to harm students, faculty, or staff.

