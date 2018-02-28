Somerset-Berkley students stand with Douglas High School - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Somerset-Berkley students stand with Douglas High School

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Hundreds of students at Somerset-Berkley High School staged a walk-out in the wake of what happened in Parkland, Florida.

The group gathered on the football field Wednesday morning.

The principal told ABC6 News that he did not want students to partake in a national school walk-out next month because he was concerned it may attract the wrong kind of attention.

Instead, a secret walk-out was planned and announced only Wednesday morning.

“I think it was important for us and for the students, too see how you can get your message out in a safe, smart way. and be able to spend some time together and feel for some other people and show some empathy,” said David Lanczycki, Principal of Somerset-Berkley High School.

A moment of silence was held for the victims and the score board recognized the 14 people injured and 17 killed.

