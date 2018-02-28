Pawtucket police replace stolen items - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket police replace stolen items

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I.(WLNE) — A Pawtucket family was surprised with gifts Wednesday morning after police say thieves broke into their house back in January and stole several items.

According to a Facebook post by the Pawtucket Police Department, the thieves nabbed a TV, camera, and four tickets to LEGOLAND, which was donated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The responding officer was moved by the situation and wanted to do something about it,” said police. 

As a result, the officers returned to the home on Wednesday to replace all the possessions. They also brought a birthday cake for one of the kids who lives in the house.

“After receiving the gifts, the (belated) birthday girl, friends, and family hopped into a limousine for their trip to LEGOLAND,” said police.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.