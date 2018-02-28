Pawtucket police replace stolen items

By: Anthony Vega

PAWTUCKET, R.I.(WLNE) — A Pawtucket family was surprised with gifts Wednesday morning after police say thieves broke into their house back in January and stole several items.

According to a Facebook post by the Pawtucket Police Department, the thieves nabbed a TV, camera, and four tickets to LEGOLAND, which was donated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The responding officer was moved by the situation and wanted to do something about it,” said police.

As a result, the officers returned to the home on Wednesday to replace all the possessions. They also brought a birthday cake for one of the kids who lives in the house.

“After receiving the gifts, the (belated) birthday girl, friends, and family hopped into a limousine for their trip to LEGOLAND,” said police.

