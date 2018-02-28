Level 3 sex offender busted for running sex trafficking operations

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A level three sex offender has been arrested for operating two sex trafficking operations.

A commercial sex operation was being conducted out of a home on Potter Street, Cranston Police said on Wednesday. An ongoing investigation by the Cranston Police Department and Department of Homeland Security led to the recovery of a 19-year-old female from that residence on January 22nd.

The woman told police she was engaging in commercial sexual activity.

“Detectives and Special Agents were able to identify multiple additional victims,” said Cranston Police.

Armed with enough evidence, police obtained an arrest warrant for the resident of the Potter Street address, identified as 43-year-old Joseph M. King.

King was also running a sex trafficking business on Charles Street in North Providence officials noted.

But King would not go down easily. He fled from officers and “was ultimately located at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, where Tribal Police took him into custody on the Cranston Police warrant.”

Due to his arrest in Connecticut, King waived extradition to Rhode Island. He will have to return, however, to answer to the multiple counts of Pandering and/or Permitting Prostitution issued by Cranston Police.

Cranston Police in the meantime, are looking to identify and speak to any additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detectives of the Cranston Police Special Victims Unit at: 401-477-5062.

