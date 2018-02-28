YMCA receives donation for new veterans program - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

YMCA receives donation for new veterans program

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sizeable donation was made by Ocean State Job Lot to the YMCA of Greater Providence Wednesday morning.

The money will be going towards a new program that'll help local veterans called "supporting those who served."

Vets and their families will have free one-year memberships to all seven branches of the YMCA

Wednesday's $50,000 contribution from job lot will get things started.

Pictures show Steven O'Donnell, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Providence accepting a ceremonial check from David Sarlitto, the executive director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation.

