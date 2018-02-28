Central Falls schools developing new safety plan in light of Florida shooting

By John Krinjak

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) -- Central Falls is the latest school district to take another look at its safety in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Officials are working on a new city-wide "safety and preparedness plan" to make sure all schools are prepared for the worst.

The district held a meeting Wednesday night to update the public on where things stand.

Right now district officials are in the process of reviewing and updating existing safety policies.

They're also looking at increasing staff in the area of school security, and beefing up emergency training for existing staff.

The district is also doing safety audits at school buildings with Central Falls police, and taking a fresh look at lockdown protocols, and procedures to communicate with parents in case of an emergency.

Officials are also looking to partner with mental health providers, to have more resources available to students in the hopes of preventing violence before it happens.

At the meeting, several teachers expressed concerns over issues such as door locks, malfunctioning emergency call buttons, and a lack of mental health professionals working within schools.

District officials say these are all areas they will be looking at.

Meanwhile, Central Falls Police Chief, Col. James Mendonca, tells ABC6 News the city will be expanding active shooter training in classrooms.

