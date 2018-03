Below are the scores from the opening round of the RIIL Girls' Basketball State Tournament:



#1 La Salle 52, #16 St. Ray's 45

#9 East Greenwich 42, #8 South Kingstown 36



#5 Scituate 41, #12 East Providence 39

#13 Classical 59, #4 Barrington 37



#2 Moses Brown 67, #15 Chariho 54

#10 Juanita Sanchez 53, #7 Wheeler 42



#6 Bay View 56, #11 Tiverton 40

#14 Rogers 50, #3 Johnston 42