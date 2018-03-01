Authorities remove more than 60 animals from Auburn home

By: Anthony Vega

AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Police removed more than 60 dogs and cats from a home in Auburn on Wednesday after they say the animals were living in horrible conditions.

According to a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department, they received a report of cats and dogs living in filthy, unsanitary conditions on Buron Terrace.

“The property and its’ owners have been the subject of eleven (11) prior complaints filed with the Board of Health since 1993; all of which had been investigated with administrative actions taken,” said police.

In total, 61 cats and dogs, including litters of puppies and four litters of kittens, were taken from the house and will be medically evaluated.

“The residence was deemed to be unfit for human habitation and the property was posted as such after the residents were re-located,” said police.

Police will file charges against the home owner.

