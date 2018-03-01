Authorities remove more than 60 animals from Auburn home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Authorities remove more than 60 animals from Auburn home

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

AUBURN, Mass. (WLNE) — Police removed more than 60 dogs and cats from a home in Auburn on Wednesday after they say the animals were living in horrible conditions.

According to a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department, they received a report of cats and dogs living in filthy, unsanitary conditions on Buron Terrace.

“The property and its’ owners have been the subject of eleven (11) prior complaints filed with the Board of Health since 1993; all of which had been investigated with administrative actions taken,” said police.

In total, 61 cats and dogs, including litters of puppies and four litters of kittens, were taken from the house and will be medically evaluated.

“The residence was deemed to be unfit for human habitation and the property was posted as such after the residents were re-located,” said police.

Police will file charges against the home owner.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.