March Nor'Easter

Major coastal storm impacting the area through the rest of today, tonight and tomorrow.

Coastal Flood Warning - big concerns for all of the eastern MA coastline w/ major coastal flooding expected in many locations for multiple high tide cycles.

Coastal Flood Advisory - Some coastal concerns even up through Narragansett Bay with high waves and astronomically high tides.

Flood Warning (Rivers): The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is already under a flood warning, expected to peak sometime late Saturday into Sunday morning. Expected to reach moderate flood levels. Other area rivers now also included in flood warnings. Pawcatuck at Wood River Jct., Pawcatuck at Westerly, Wood River at Hope Valley, and Taunton River near Bridgewater.

Flood Warning - most of the area under a Flood Warning because of the very heavy rain potential - most of us picking up anywhere from 2-4" of rain.

High Wind Warning- Gusts over 50-70 MPH possible especially the farther east you are located. Power outages and wind damage a concern.

Winter Weather Advisory: Through 1 AM. Heavy rain switches to a heavy wet snow. Most of us see 1-3" with the higher elevations N/W of Providence in a 3-6" range.

Rain and wind continue Friday night before a change to snow. This change will happen for all locations. Some accumulations expected. Heavy, wet snow will enhance the potential for power outages. Most of the area looks to be under a 1-3" range but some higher totals for N/W RI possible, in the 3-6" range. Strong, damaging winds with gusts as high as 70 MPH. Sustained winds 30-40 MPH. Flooding a concern. Urban/street/river flooding away from the coast with coastal flooding likely for Eastern Massachusetts and Minor Coastal Flooding for the South Coast. 25-35 foot seas for waters off of Eastern Massachusetts.

Saturday, system slowly moves away. Precipitation will likely end as some rain during the morning, with locations closer to Cape Cod dealing with a few lingering rain showers for the afternoon. Winds will remain strong and continue to have strong gusts all day. Clouds will linger as well. Saturday night, still cloudy and still windy early. A bit less wind by daybreak.

Sunday, some sun and still breezy.

