Powerful Coastal Storm Late-week/Weekend

One more quiet weather day ahead of us with some sun this morning and clouds increasing through the afternoon. Highs will be mild too, expect mid 50s for most of us.

A powerful coastal storm will impact the area beginning late tonight and lasting through much of Saturday. Here are the watches and warnings that have been issued for the area as of 5AM this morning:

Coastal Flood Watch - Big concerns for all of the eastern MA coastline with major coastal flooding expected in many locations for multiple high tide cycles. Some coastal concerns even up through Narragansett Bay with high waves and astronomically high tides.

Flood Watch - Most of the area under a Flood Watch because of the very heavy rain potential - most of us picking up anywhere from 1-3” of rain.

High Wind Warning/Watch - Gusts over 60MPH possible especially the farther east you head. Inland locations under a Watch, slightly lower wind gusts there. Power outages and wind damage a concern.

The rain will begin late tonight with heavy rain expected through the entire day tomorrow. Winds begin to pick up tonight as well, likely peaking late Friday afternoon into Friday night. It stays windy through much of Saturday too.

The biggest area of uncertainty comes to the threat of a heavy wet snow mixing in on the back side of the system late Friday into early Saturday. The area most likely to see a heavy, wet snow will be farthest inland. We will switch back to scattered rain during the day Saturday. Stay tuned for more details on snow amounts.

