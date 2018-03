By: News Staff

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — One student was injured in a school bus accident Thursday morning in Dighton.

The accident happened on Somerset Avenue near the Dighton Town Hall.

The bus was full of students was on its way to class. The injured student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

1 student was hurt. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries — Chloe Leshner (@CLeshnerABC6) March 1, 2018

The bus in the accident has already been towed away, the one in the picture is just to get the kids to school — Chloe Leshner (@CLeshnerABC6) March 1, 2018

The rest of the kids on the bus were unharmed.

Another bus came and picked up the students to bring them to school.

