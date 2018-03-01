Pawtucket Police surprise young girl after thief steals special gift

Pawtucket Police helped to make a little girl's dream come true after a thief stole a very special gift from her home.

The 9-year-old girl is named Destiny. Her mom Hilary Bilbraut explains that she has a rare blood disorder and was given tickets to Legoland as part of a Children's Wish gift. Back in January, those tickets were among many items stolen.

"They surprised her with a camera, a TV, Lego land tickets, a limousine that was amazing,” said Bilbraut.

Bilbraut says the robbery really shook her family, adding that it was especially difficult on Destiny.

"It was just very violating and I was very distraught. My daughter was scared, she started crying,” said Bilbraut.

Pawtucket police officers including Sgt. Kenneth Dolan were particularly touched by Destiny's story, rallying support from both the department and the community to help create a belated birthday gift for her.

"We wanted to show her like her mom said that there are more good people in this world than there are bad,” said Dolan.

Dolan was among the offers to show up to Destiny's home last Friday with a limo, gifts and tickets to take her to Legoland in Boston.

"She was jumping up and down she had her arms going just as you would imagine a 9-year-old girl would freak out. It definitely made it all worth it,” said Dolan.

"I want to appreciate them from the bottom of my heart and my family's heart that they did this amazing act for us. We didn't know they were going to do it and they just did it,” said Bilbraut.

Now, the second grader is planning a special surprise for the department to help pay forward their act of kindness.

