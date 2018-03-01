Three arrests made after Johnston High School placed on lockdown - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three arrests made after Johnston High School placed on lockdown

By News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Johnston High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday, according to Police.

The school was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday after a student overheard three male students talking about weapons during a fire drill, said Johnston Superintendent Bernard Dilullo.

Police said there was no real concern for the safety or wellbeing of the faculty or student body of Johnston High School and as a result of the comment and the three male students were arrested. 

No weapons were found during a search of the school.

No further information is available at this time.

