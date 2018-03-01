RIDOT Preparing for Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

By: Tim Studebaker

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has been hard at work ahead of the incoming storm system, working to clear storm drains and prepare their crews to deal with the gusty winds.

RIDOT crews have been working to remove dirt and debris from catch basins so the rain water has somewhere to go. It's routine maintenance that becomes even more important just before a storm. That routine maintenance has gotten a boost in recent years from funding under the Rhode Works program.

State Highway Maintenance Operations Engineer Joe Bucci says, "We created a drainage crew that is new to DOT. That's about 2 years old. And, we have seen the work that crew has been doing paying big dividends in storm events.”

RIDOT officials also say crews will be on the clock throughout the storm to respond to any trouble spots that pop up. They’ll be ready to clear flooded areas and downed trees. In addition, if any areas change over to snow, they'll be ready to plow.

RIDOT also says that the heavy rain may mean more potholes during and after the storm.

They say if you don't need to travel during the storm, they'd like you to stay home, calling it the safest place to be.

