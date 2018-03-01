Police investigating deaths of man, woman, found in Providence h - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating deaths of man, woman, found in Providence home

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, who appear to have been shot Thursday afternoon. 

Providence Police told ABC6 News that officers initially responded for a wellbeing check at a home on Jewett Ave around 3:30 p.m., after gunshots were heard.

When police got to the home, the doors were locked, forcing officers to enter the home through a window. But upon entering, they found the bodies of a male and a female who appeared to have gunshot wounds. 

A gun was located near the deceased, who are believed to be in their twenties.

Police said the pair are possibly boyfriend and girlfriend, and have two children.  The children are in the care of family. 

Officials noted there are no suspects at this time.

No further information is available.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.