Police investigating deaths of man, woman, found in Providence home

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, who appear to have been shot Thursday afternoon.

Providence Police told ABC6 News that officers initially responded for a wellbeing check at a home on Jewett Ave around 3:30 p.m., after gunshots were heard.

When police got to the home, the doors were locked, forcing officers to enter the home through a window. But upon entering, they found the bodies of a male and a female who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

A gun was located near the deceased, who are believed to be in their twenties.

Police said the pair are possibly boyfriend and girlfriend, and have two children. The children are in the care of family.

Officials noted there are no suspects at this time.

No further information is available.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018