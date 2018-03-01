Fred Lynn, Mike Tamburro To Be Inducted Into PawSox Hall of Fame In 2018

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

Former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox star Fred Lynn, along with long-time PawSox executive Mike Tamburro, have been selected as 2018 PawSox Hall of Fame inductees. Fred and Mike will be inducted in special pre-game ceremonies prior to Pawtucket’s game at McCoy Stadium on Saturday, May 26 vs. Lehigh Valley at 6:15 pm. Further details on the events surrounding this season’s PawSox Hall of Fame ceremonies, presented by Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, will be announced soon.

The third-ever PawSox Hall of Fame class was chosen by a 14-person panel, which includes club executives, print and broadcast media members, long-time fans, and historians.

Ben Mondor, the late long-time PawSox owner, along with former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox legends Wade Boggs and Jim Rice, both National Baseball Hall of Fame players, comprised the inaugural 2016 PawSox Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2017 Class included another National Baseball Hall of Famer, Carlton Fisk, and a pair of fellow Boston Red Sox Hall of Famers, Mo Vaughn and manager Joe Morgan.

Individual Hall of Fame plaques reside on the main concourse at McCoy Stadium near the Food Court.

“The PawSox Hall of Fame celebrates our franchise’s most legendary figures,” said PawSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Dan Rea, “and we’re especially happy to congratulate our good friends, Fred Lynn and Mike Tamburro. They represent everything that is good about the PawSox.”

Fred Lynn played one full season for the PawSox in 1974 (batting .282 with 21 HR & 68 RBI in 124 games) before becoming the talk of the baseball world one year later. Lynn actually made his PawSox debut in September of 1973 as he and fellow PawSox Hall of Famer Jim Rice were promoted from Double-A Bristol in time for the International League playoffs. Lynn and Rice, who would be dubbed the “Gold Dust Twins” during their historic 1975 season with the Red Sox, first helped lead Pawtucket to the 1973 Governors’ Cup Championship. Lynn was initially called-up to Boston in September of 1974 and in 15 games with the Red Sox he hit .419. He would never play another game in the minor leagues.

During his memorable 1975 season, Lynn became the first Major League player to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season. That feat was later duplicated by Ichiro Suzuki of Seattle in 2001, although Ichiro had played professionally in Japan from 1992-2000. In taking the Red Sox to the 1975 World Series, Lynn batted .331 with 21 HR & 105 RBI while leading the American League in doubles (47), runs (103), and slugging pct. (.566). Fred’s best season came in 1979 with the Red Sox when he won the AL batting title with a .333 average and had 39 HR & 122 RBI (career-highs in all three categories).

A nine-time American League All-Star (every season between 1975-1983), including six straight years with Boston (1975-1980), Lynn was also a four-time Gold Glove winning outfielder (1975, ’78-80). He was the ALCS MVP in 1982 for the California Angels when he hit .611 (11-for-18) during the series to become the only player from a losing team named playoff MVP. Lynn was the All-Star Game MVP in 1983 after belting the first (and to this point) only grand-slam HR in All-Star Game history.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees (3rd round) in 1970, Lynn opted not to sign and instead starred at the University of Southern California where he led the Trojans to the College World Series title three straight seasons (1971-73). He was selected by the Red Sox in the 2ndround of the 1973 draft and in his seven years with Boston he batted .308 with 124 HR & 521 RBI in 828 games.

Fred was traded to the Angels in January of 1983 along with Steve Renko for Joe Rudi, Frank Tanana, and Jim Dorsey. He signed with Baltimore as a free agent prior to the 1985 season, was traded to Detroit on August 31, 1988, and finished his career with one season in San Diego (1990). Overall in 17 years in the majors he hit .283 with 306 HR & 1111 RBI in 1969 games.

Born in Chicago, Fred turned 66 on February 3, 2018. He now lives in Carlsbad, CA with his wife Natalie. He has two grown children.

Lynn was inducted in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2002, the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007, and now the PawSox Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mike Tamburro was President of the Pawtucket Red Sox from 1985-2015 after serving as General Manager of the PawSox from 1977-1984. He is a co-owner of the club and currently serves as its Vice Chairman.

Tamburro, 66, came to Pawtucket in 1977 at the urging of the Boston Red Sox who teamed him with Ben Mondor to save the troubled Boston Red Sox AAA affiliate for Rhode Island. That began the remarkable transformation that has seen the Pawtucket Red Sox rise from a previously bankrupt organization to one of the strongest and most successful franchises in all of professional baseball.

Under Tamburro’s leadership the PawSox went from drawing 70,000 fans in 1977 to 560,000 fans or more for 15 consecutive years (1999-2013). The PawSox also enjoyed a stretch of six straight seasons with an attendance of 600,000+ (from 2004-2009) which marked an annual increase of nearly ten times since that first year in 1977. Overall during his 42-year tenure the PawSox have had over 18 million fans visit McCoy Stadium.

Tamburro, who was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in 2012, is the only International League Executive ever to earn the IL Executive of the Year Award five different times. He was selected as the 2008 IL Executive of the Year, thus earning his record-setting fifth award in voting conducted by the IL Board of Directors (14 clubs). Tamburro previously won the award in 1984, 1988, 2001, and 2004. The IL Executive of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1964.

Mike has served on the baseball industry’s most prominent committees. He is a past member and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (the governing body of minor league baseball), a founding board member of BIRCO (Baseball Internet Rights Corp.), and is a Director of the International League as well. Mike also served as Chairman of the Presidential Search Committee charged to find a new President of Minor League Baseball for 2008 and beyond.

Close to home, Tamburro continues to be involved with a number of charities and sits on several charitable boards. He is a Board Member of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, the Bristol County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, and Meeting Street. He is also a trustee of the Pawtucket Boys & Girls Club. Mike created the Pawtucket Red Sox Charitable Foundation that supports numerous charitable groups throughout New England.

Mike lives in Seekonk, MA with his wife Anna. The couple has two adult daughters, Angela and Gina.