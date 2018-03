Below are the scores from the opening round of the RIIL Boys' Basketball State Tournament



#1 Bishop Hendricken 56, #16 Classical 43

#8 Cranston East 61, #9 Westerly 56



#12 Middletown 48, #5 North Kingstown 47

#4 Cumberland 73, #13 Tiverton 60



#2 Mount Pleasant 75, #15 Shea 64

#7 La Salle 71, #10 Wheeler 57



#11 South Kingstown 61, #6 East Greenwich 53

#3 Narragansett 70, #14 Chariho 51