Hundreds of National Grid crews on standby - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hundreds of National Grid crews on standby

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — High winds are expected to cause outages throughout Southern New England, and National Grid is ready to respond.

The utility company has hundreds of crews on standby Friday morning. In fact, more than 200 of them have been strategically placed around the state ready to get to work.

National Grid says Rhode Island residents need to prepare in case the lights do go out. They advise that people have extra batteries on hand for flash lights and a plan in case the outage lasts more than a day.

“A lot of things going into this storm. We are concerned about high winds, coastal flooding, and a significant amount of rainfall,” said National Grid Spokesperson, Ted Kresse.

Officials want to remind people that downed lines are very dangerous as they can be charged.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.