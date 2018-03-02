Hundreds of National Grid crews on standby

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — High winds are expected to cause outages throughout Southern New England, and National Grid is ready to respond.

The utility company has hundreds of crews on standby Friday morning. In fact, more than 200 of them have been strategically placed around the state ready to get to work.

National Grid says Rhode Island residents need to prepare in case the lights do go out. They advise that people have extra batteries on hand for flash lights and a plan in case the outage lasts more than a day.

“A lot of things going into this storm. We are concerned about high winds, coastal flooding, and a significant amount of rainfall,” said National Grid Spokesperson, Ted Kresse.

Officials want to remind people that downed lines are very dangerous as they can be charged.

