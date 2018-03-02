South Kingstown woman faces DUI charges in double fatal crash

By: Anthony Vega

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A South Kingstown woman is being charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed two people in East Greenwich back in January, according to Rhode Island State Police.

State Police say 25-year-old Precious Montey was driving under the influence of alcohol when she lost control of her 2004 Jeep Liberty on Route 4 and struck a tree killing.

The crash happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 27th.

Police say there were three passengers in Montey’s car. Two of the passengers, 21-year-old Emma Brown, of Wakefield, and 33-year-old Lorenzo Smith, of South Kingstown, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Montey and the third passenger, 32-year-old Chanon Johnson, of Exeter, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were treated and later released.

“As a result of an investigation by troopers from the State Police Wickford Barracks and the Collision Reconstruction Unit, a warrant was issued for Montey’s arrest,” said Laura Meade Kirk, spokesperson for State Police.

Montey’s blood-alcohol level was .210, which is almost three times the legal limit of .08, at the time of the crash, according to State Police.

She is being charged with two counts of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in death.

Montey is scheduled to face a judge in Kent County District Court for an arraignment.

