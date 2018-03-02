Rehoboth teen arrested after threats are made toward Dighton-Reh - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rehoboth teen arrested after threats are made toward Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

Posted:

By News Staff

REHOBOTH, MA (WLNE) – A 17-year-old Rehoboth teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making threats toward Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

The teen is charged with Disturbing a School Assembly and making a Bomb/Hijacking Threat with Serious Public Alarm.

Dighton Police obtained an arrest warrant after an investigation alongside Rehoboth Police based on new information received about threats toward the school reported Wednesday.

The teen is expected to be charged in Taunton Juvenile Court.

No further information has been made available at this time.

