Tractor-trailer tips over on Newport Bridge

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Bridge was closed for some time on Friday after a tractor-trailer tipped over.

Wind caused a tractor-trailer to tip over around 11:00 a.m., and rest on the barrier of the center span, Rhode Island State Police said.

Due to the trailer’s precarious position, travel was restricted to one lane in either direction while crews worked to remove it.

Around 3:00 p.m., the tractor-trailer was removed and all lanes on either side of the bridge were clear for passenger traffic.

According to the Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority, the bridge is open to “passenger vehicles. High profile vehicles (box trucks, busses) are still restricted due to high winds.”

Other bridges in Rhode Island, such as the Jamestown and the Mt. Hope are closed to high profile vehicles as well but allow passenger vehicles.

#RITRAFFIC UPDATE - Pell (Newport), Jamestown and Mount Hope Bridges now have all lanes open for passenger vehicles however high-profile vehicles, including buses, are still prohibited. https://t.co/r0YFercZze — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 2, 2018

