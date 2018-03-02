Braga Bridge partially shut down after tractor-trailer tips

By News Staff

SOMERSET, MA (WLNE) – Westbound lanes on the Braga Bridge in Somerset were closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer tipped over during the heavy storm conditions.

Massachusetts State Police said the truck tipped over around 2:05 p.m. and westbound travel lanes were closed while the scene of the accident was secured and cleared

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, suffered non-incapacitating injuries in the accident. State Police say the driver refused transport to the hospital.

The scene of the accident was cleared and travel lanes were reopened shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police urge drivers to use caution on the roads. Heavy rains and high speed winds are expected to continue through Friday evening.

