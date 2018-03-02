Thousands without power across RI and MA - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Thousands without power across RI and MA

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — National Grid says a little over 140,000 customers in Rhode Island are without power as of 5:52 p.m.

That's over one-fifth of the state.

In Bristol County, Massachusetts more than 97,000 customers are impacted.

National grid called in more than 200 additional crews from all over the country to help with restoration efforts for Friday and Saturday.

If you're a National Grid customer in either Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and you do lose power you can call: 1-800-465-1212.

An outage map for National Grid customers can be viewed by clicking here.

If you're an Eversource customer in Massachusetts and your power goes out, you can call: 1-800-592-2000.

An outage map for Eversource customers can be viewed by clicking here.

ABC6 News will update the total of customers affected as soon as new information becomes available.

