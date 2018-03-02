Newport man killed after being struck by tree - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport man killed after being struck by tree

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) —  A man in his seventies passed away after being pinned under a tree in Newport. 

According to the Newport Fire Department, crews responded to Ruggles Ave around 3:20 p.m., after a report came in of a fallen tree with a possible person underneath it. 

Upon arrival members of the Newport Fire Department used paratech airbags to help lift the tree, and free the unidentified victim. 

He was transported to Newport Hospital where officials said he succumbed to his injuries.

