By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The March Nor'easter continues with rain, strong winds, and waves pounding the coast. High tide is just a few hours away, expected to be one of the highest of the month. ABC6 Meteorologist Tim Studebaker is in Narragansett with more.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018