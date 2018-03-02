Firefighter injured in New Bedford blaze

By: News Staff
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze where the building’s roof collapsed.
New Bedford Fire told ABC6 News that crews responded to a home on Church Street.
A fire started in the attic, but with winds around 40-50mph, the fire quickly spread, engulfing the roof.
The roof collapsed as a result, fire officials said.
A piece of the home then fell, dislodging the mask of a firefighter working inside. However, he and his partner were able to get out.
The injured firefighter was transported to St. Luke’s hospital as a result.
Authorities said he is expected to be released Friday night.
Dartmouth, Acushnet and Fairhaven Fire Departments assisted battling the 2-alarm fire.
No further information is available.
