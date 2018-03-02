Firefighter injured in New Bedford blaze - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighter injured in New Bedford blaze

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) —  A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze where the building’s roof collapsed.

New Bedford Fire told ABC6 News that crews responded to a home on Church Street.

A fire started in the attic, but with winds around 40-50mph, the fire quickly spread, engulfing the roof.

The roof collapsed as a result, fire officials said.

A piece of the home then fell, dislodging the mask of a firefighter working inside. However, he and his partner were able to get out.

The injured firefighter was transported to St. Luke’s hospital as a result.

Authorities said he is expected to be released Friday night.

Dartmouth, Acushnet and Fairhaven Fire Departments assisted battling the 2-alarm fire.

No further information is available.

