Firefighters rescue man stranded in flood waters

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Crews in New Bedford already dealing with storm damage had an extra rescue to handle Friday afternoon when a car went into the waters of Clark’s Cove.

Police said the driver was headed down west Robert French Boulevard when the car hit a large puddle and lost control.

The driver was able to get out of the car, but rescuers had to wade into the water to pull him to shore.

The man was brought to Saint Luke's Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018