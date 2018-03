By News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – A Newport man died Friday after being struck by a falling tree during the powerful Nor’Easter storm that struck New England.

Newport Police say that the man, in his 70s, died after a tree on his property on Ruggles avenue fell, striking and landing on him around 3:00 p.m.

Newport Fire Department said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

