Cleanup, restoration efforts continue across the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Efforts to repair damage and restore power to areas hit hard by Friday’s storm continue into the weekend across the state.

Hundreds of crews from National Grid along with EMA teams, elements from the Rhode Island National Guard, and dozens of local towns and police and fire departments are working together to repair lingering damage and power outages state-wide.

Tim Horan, president and COO of National Grid in Rhode Island said, “The safety of our customers, communities and employees has been and will continue to be our top priority. As we move into the reconstruction and restoration phase, we will maintain that focus throughout the effort.”

As of 1:15 p.m. Saturday, over 102,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island remained without power, down from a high of around 150,000 customers at the outages’ peak.

A National Grid spokesperson told ABC6 that over 300 internal and contracted crews have been working on restoring power to as customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

