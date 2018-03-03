Firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver during storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver during storm

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts authorities say an on-duty firefighter was struck by a hit-and-run driver and seriously injured while responding to a traffic incident during the powerful nor'easter.

Wareham police say the Onset Fire Department firefighter was hit by a vehicle early Friday evening while at the scene of the traffic incident on Cranberry Highway, also known as routes 6 and 28.

Officials have not released the firefighter's name or condition. The firefighter was taken to a Rhode Island hospital.

Police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call Wareham police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

