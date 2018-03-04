Dartmouth Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal Saturday night hit-and-run accident in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth Police responded to the area of 653 State Road shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday for reports of a hit-and-run involving a female pedestrian.

Police say officers determined on scene that Stasha Lynn Faria, 33, of Westport, had died as a result of injuries sustained during a pedestrian crash, and that the suspect vehicle had left the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755.

