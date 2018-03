By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Fall River Police have located a woman who had been missing since Thursday.

Police say Zulmira Neves, 73, of Fall River, had last been seen leaving her home on Hartwell Street Thursday morning.

As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday Fall River Police said Neves had been located. No information on her condition is available at this time.

