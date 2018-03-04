Blocked roads causing issues in Scituate

By: Chloe Leshner

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The damage from Friday's nor'easter is wide spread. In Scituate, 2 major roads were still blocked off Sunday, causing some problems in town.

Scituate, Rhode Island reeling from the storm. Downed trees and wires littering streets.

"We were aware of what we were going to be faced with. And for sure, we suffered that impact," says John Mahoney, Town Council President.

The two main roads in town, Danielson Pike and Tunk Hill Road, still blocked off. Utility crews stretched down the street getting to work. City officials not thrilled with the response, saying getting these roads open, should've been a top priority. They feel it wasn't.

"These long runs of main arteries laid unaddressed for an extended period of time and that just cannot be," says Mahoney.

He adds days of road closures are affecting first responders. North Scituate firefighters had to stage at a different building after live wires fell in front of their station. With miles of road closed, they were forced to take the long way.

"We had a call for service at 1:15 in the morning for a cardiac and what was a 60 second response call on average turned out to be between 12 and 16 minutes," says Mahoney.

Stop lights left black are starting to cause some confusion on the roads and for people without power in their homes, frustration is setting in.

"We've been without since Friday. We have no heat. It's a nightmare," says Linda Kidd.

National Grid says the majority of power will be restored by Monday.

