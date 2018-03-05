Coastal communities clean-up

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SCITUATE, Mass. (WLNE) — Rocks and debris still litter coastal roads such as Ocean Boulevard and Rebecca Drive in Scituate.

Homeowners are desperate to get back to their homes and some trekking on foot to assess the damage.

Emergency officials say residents looking to site see need to stay away in order to avoid any delays in the clean-up process.

“People getting in the way of our clean-up operation creates a significant delay. If they give us a couple days to get the oceanfront streets cleared Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday there will be plenty of time to site see,” said Fire Chief John Murphey from the Scituate Fire Department.

Scituate officials say no injuries were reported from this weekend’s storm. However, more than 80% of the area remains without power while clean-up efforts continue.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018