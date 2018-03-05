1 person injured in early morning fire

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Officials say one person was injured in an early morning house fire that may have been sparked when the power came back on.

First responders were called to the home in Barrington around 1 a.m. Sunday. Crews at the scene treated a woman for smoke inhalation, but fire officials say she refused medical transport.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour and a half.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018