1 person injured in early morning fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

1 person injured in early morning fire

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Officials say one person was injured in an early morning house fire that may have been sparked when the power came back on.

First responders were called to the home in Barrington around 1 a.m. Sunday. Crews at the scene treated a woman for smoke inhalation, but fire officials say she refused medical transport.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour and a half.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.