Hundreds contest Providence speeding tickets

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Crowds of people lined up outside Providence Municipal Court Monday morning to fight tickets from new speed cameras placed in school zones.

More than 26,000 tickets are on the docket in court Monday. However, that does not mean all those drivers will show up but many are because they do not want to pay the $95 fee.

The new “Portable Camera Units” are placed at numerous school zones throughout the city. But, many of the people ABC6 News spoke with did not know these cameras existed until they got their tickets.

More than 12,000 speeding tickets were handed out in the first month of the new camera program.

Traffic court is a part of municipal court so the hundreds of people who showed up to contest their tickets, have to wait in line with regular court proceedings.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018