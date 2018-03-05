Peter Palumbo pleads “no contest” - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Peter Palumbo pleads “no contest”

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former State Representative Peter Palumbo has changed his plea in in the campaign finance case against him.

The 56-year-old plead no contest in Providence Superior Court Monday morning to a single count of unlawful appropriation.

The former lawmaker was accused of taking more than $31,000 from his campaign account for his personal use.

“The public demands and deserves their elected officials abide by the law, including our campaign finance laws.  When they break the law, like former Representative Palumbo admitted doing, they break the trust of their constituents and build contempt for our government as a whole,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Under the terms of the plea, Palumbo received a three-year sentence, suspended with probation. In addition, he was ordered to pay back the more than $31,000 in restitution.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.