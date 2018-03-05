More than 2,600 traffic tickets issued; Huge crowds at court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

More than 2,600 traffic tickets issued; Huge crowds at court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There were huge crowds at Providence Municipal Court Monday morning of people contesting tickets from speed cameras at school zones.

"I got here at 8:00 this morning. When I came in, the line was out to the street. There were hundreds of people in line,” said Ronald Brewer.

More than 2,600 hundred traffic tickets were on the docket compared to 300. Many people who received those $95 speeding tickets chose to fight them.

"I'm on low income. I receive disability and I can't afford these tickets,” said one woman fighting her ticket.

The speed cameras automatically issue a violation if you're going ten plus miles over the speed limit. Once that happens, officials review the violations for accuracy.

A court spokesperson tells ABC 6 News that officials are looking to add extra hearing days to help manage the added flow from these new cameras.

"I think that this is to be expected on the first day and it's gone so smoothly. We're very pleased with how everything worked out,” said Billy Kepner the Municipal Court Spokesperson.

The ticket revenue from these new cameras goes to the city's general fund. A spokesperson tells us the cameras are valued at $880,000. The city is paying them off in monthly increments of roughly $3,000 per camera plus ticket processing and convenience fees.

(C) WLNE 2018

