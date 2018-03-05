Arrest made in serious hit-and-run

By: Rachael Perry

WAREHAM, M.A. (WLNE) — Police in Wareham have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that critically injured a firefighter.

After receiving information from the “Text-a-Tip” app, police arrested a 28-year-old man from Sandwich at the Knights Inn in Barnstable.

Officers were searching for a car only described as grey at first, but soon found a grey Subaru Forester, with matching damage at the motel.

With the suspected vehicle within view, Wareham Police felt they had “sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the male operator, identified as Paul J. Durgin, age 28.”

Durgin was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident – Personal Injury.

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

“Chief Kevin Walsh praised the work of investigators since the time of this incident, and also praised and thanked those people who used the “Text-a-Tip” app and provided valuable information, showing a great intolerance for such an irresponsible and inconsiderate act,” said the Wareham Police Department in a press release.

The Onset firefighter was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where his condition is listed as serious.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

