Police: Man busted on fentanyl delivery with daughter in car

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested while making a heroin/fentanyl delivery with his 11-year-old daughter in the car, Cranston Police said Monday evening.

Ariel Almonte, 42, of Farmington Ave was arrested on the afternoon of February 28th.

Officers from the Special Investigations Unit then went to Almonte’s residence, where during a search they seized: an additional 47 grams of heroin / fentanyl mix, approximately 200 grams of an unknown powder that police believe could be a cutting agent, a loaded S&W 9MM handgun, and various materials for packing and distributing.

In addition, $942.00 cash and a 2006 Lexus were held.

Almonte was charged with:

One count of possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to deliver.

One count of delivery of heroin/fentanyl.

One count of possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

