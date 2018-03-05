Cranston Police arrest two on several drug charges

By: Rachael Perry

CRANSTON, R. I. (WLNE) — Two men were busted with serious narcotics during two separate traffic stops.

According to Cranston Police, Henry E. Recinos, 39, of Farmington Ave, and John Oliveira, 58, of Westport, Massachusetts, were arrested.

Recinos had been under surveillance for some time, police said. He was stopped on Groundhog Day in the area of Dyer Ave and found with 9 grams of cocaine and 1.1 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

Cranston Police added Recinos attempted “to stomp on the bag of crack cocaine during his arrest and destroy evidence.”

Oliveira, on the other hand was stopped on Park Ave on February 27th. During that stop, police seized 50 grams of cocaine, 82 oxycodone pills, $1400 cash and a 2004 BMW.

Recinos was charged with the following:

One count of Manufacturing / Possession / Delivery Schedule I/II (Crack Cocaine).

One count of Manufacturing / Possession / Delivery Schedule I/II (Cocaine).

One count of Obstructing an Officer in the Execution of their Duty.

Oliveira was charged with:

Two counts of Possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver.

“The Cranston Police Department remains committed to removing dangerous drugs and weapons from our neighborhoods. Recently, I have increased the number of personnel assigned to our Special Investigations Unit to target and apprehend those individuals who continue to fuel the opioid epidemic that is killing our neighbors, friends and family members,” said Colonel Michael Winquist.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of all of Officers who are on the front lines each and every day trying to prevent the next tragedy. I also want to thank members of the public who have assisted us by providing tips and various leads on illicit drug activity. Every tip we receive is significant and will be fully investigated.”

