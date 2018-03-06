4 days after storm, many in Southeastern Mass. still without power

By John Krinjak

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) -- Four days after the March Nor'Easter hit, many in southeastern Massachusetts remain in the dark.

Matthew Hiscock of Rehoboth has been in the dark since 6:00 PM on Friday.

"It's like camping with a roof over your head," said Hiscock.

Monday night Hicscock was filling up both his van and his gas can for his generator.

"I just bought a generator this weekend, one of the last ones that Home Depot had," said Hiscock.

National Grid has hundreds of crews spread across Southern New England, including some brought in from Canada.

"For those folks without power, they're really running out of patience but we're asking them to be patient. we have tons of people out there working hard and we're not going to stop until we get them all up," said National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse.

But for some, confusion from National Grid--on top of being without power--is causing that patience to wear thin.

"Yesterday afternoon they told me that I had power at my house and it's been restored. it's not restored. I do not have power," said Hiscock.

Customers in southeastern Massachusetts are expected to be fully restored by midnight Tuesday night.

