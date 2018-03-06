Fall River residents vote to fund new high school

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The fate of a new high school is now in the hands of Fall River residents.

On Tuesday, voters will decide on a more than $165 million bond to build a new Durfee High School. The State of Massachusetts will kick in almost half of a $263 million price tag.

Durfee High School is in bad shape. In fact, it had to close for a few of days in January after if flooded when pipes burst.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

