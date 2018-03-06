Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar trophy

By: The Associated Press
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.
Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.
Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.
McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
A telephone number for Bryant could not immediately be located and it was not clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018