Portsmouth man overdoses, causes crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Portsmouth man overdoses, causes crash

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with DUI after police say he collided head-on with another car.

According to Portsmouth police, Michael Lima was driving his green Cadillac on East Main Road Monday evening when he crossed the center line and struck a white Chevrolet head-on.

Police believe Lima suffered from an apparent opioid overdose. EMTs administered two doses of Narcan to him on scene. Lima was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

The white Chevrolet was operated by a 53-year-old local woman. She was uninjured in the crash.

Lima is being charged with driving under the influence along with other traffic infractions.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.