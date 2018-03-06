Portsmouth man overdoses, causes crash

By: Anthony Vega

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with DUI after police say he collided head-on with another car.

According to Portsmouth police, Michael Lima was driving his green Cadillac on East Main Road Monday evening when he crossed the center line and struck a white Chevrolet head-on.

Police believe Lima suffered from an apparent opioid overdose. EMTs administered two doses of Narcan to him on scene. Lima was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

The white Chevrolet was operated by a 53-year-old local woman. She was uninjured in the crash.

Lima is being charged with driving under the influence along with other traffic infractions.

