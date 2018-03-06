Former educator accused of sexual assault by student - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former educator accused of sexual assault by student

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former educator at the center of decades-old sexual misconduct allegations from students at the Gordon School in East Providence is now facing another accusation from a prestigious private school.

The Wheeler School sent a letter to alumni and parents, notifying them that at least one student accused Andrew Cohen of sexually molesting her when he was her private tutor on campus and at her home in the 1970s.

ABC6 News obtained a copy of the letter. “We admire the courage of our alumna to openly share this painful memory with us,” Head of School Allison Gaines Pell said in the letter. “[S]he and we want to be sure that should other victims exist, they too will have the chance to come forward.”

The school has opened an independent investigation.

Cohen is also facing sexual misconduct allegations from a boarding school in Virginia.

